Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronvirus under control.

The Democratic governor recommended Monday that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools in person. He says it’s a tough but necessary step.

The new guidance comes as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. Beshear conceded that Kentucky does not “have control over this virus.”

There was a 40% increase in the number of #COVID19 cases in children during July across the U.S. The most effective way to protect our children is by wearing a mask. #MaskUpKy https://t.co/XvuAciKBxs — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 10, 2020

The governor pointed to rising infection rates among children in defending his decision.