Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronvirus under control.
The Democratic governor recommended Monday that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools in person. He says it’s a tough but necessary step.
The new guidance comes as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. Beshear conceded that Kentucky does not “have control over this virus.”
The governor pointed to rising infection rates among children in defending his decision.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 117K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lawsuit filed against Athens nursing home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 103 new recoveries
- The Change Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19
- Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday
- SEC announces initial COVID-19 safety protocols
- US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50% drop in hospitalizations
- Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
- Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus
- US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico
- Ohio Gov. DeWine negative for coronavirus in second test
- State announces new resources for parents and teachers