FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll from the devastating tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on the night of Friday, Dec. 10 into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 is now at 76.

Beshear says one of these deaths is a ninth fatality connected to the candle factory in Mayfield after a worker succumbed to their injuries. The governor says many other Kentuckians are still fighting from the injuries they sustained during the storms.

Beshear announced this weekend that all of those reported missing after the storms have now been accounted for and no Kentuckians are currently missing in connection to the devastating tornadoes. He says the search missions have now ended.

The governor also announced all state roads closed from the storms have now been cleared and only four county roads remain impassable. In the affected areas, more than 98% of cell phone service has now been restored by phone companies, and state and local crews are still working to restore numerous power and water outages.

The state is still working to provide shelter for those displaced by the storm. According to Beshear, more than 900 people are being housed in over 20 facilities from state parks to hotels. He also adds that due to the pandemic, the state is working to get families moved into more private lodging and out of communal shelters due to the pandemic.

State officials urge those in need of assistance in counties approved for disaster funding to apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA App.

The state has also started the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. Beshear says the state will work to make sure these funds are available to support Kentuckians for the long-term recovery from the disaster.