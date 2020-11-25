Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow rules this Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that Kentucky reported 2,690 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 virus-related deaths Tuesday.

Some 1,658 Kentuckians are hospitalized, up 85 from Monday. All but four of Kentucky’s 120 counties are classified as in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates.

People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus. Beshear’s virus-related mandates continue to draw legal challenges from schools, businesses, and individuals.

Two families filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, seeking to stop orders limiting indoor gatherings to no more than eight people from two different households and temporarily banning in-person classes, news outlets reported.