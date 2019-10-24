Best Buy launches free next-day deliveries for holiday season

(WKRG) Best Buy is helping shoppers make a quick buy this holiday season. The retailer will offer free next-day deliveries with no minimum purchase.

The offer announced on Tuesday follows retail giants Walmart and Amazon, who began rolling out next-day delivery offers earlier this year.

Heavy items like refrigerators and big-screen TVs are among the exceptions to Best Buy’s offer. Customers outside of the next-day zone will be offered free standard shipping on everything, according to the company.