1  of  2
Breaking News
Missing endangered teen sought by Knoxville police TBI: Teen missing since Sept. 1 found safe

Best Buy launches free next-day deliveries for holiday season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) Best Buy is helping shoppers make a quick buy this holiday season. The retailer will offer free next-day deliveries with no minimum purchase.

The offer announced on Tuesday follows retail giants Walmart and Amazon, who began rolling out next-day delivery offers earlier this year.

Heavy items like refrigerators and big-screen TVs are among the exceptions to Best Buy’s offer. Customers outside of the next-day zone will be offered free standard shipping on everything, according to the company.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter