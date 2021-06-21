Beta Theta Boulé Foundation honors fathers for Knoxville community contributions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For 18 yeas the Beta Theta Boule’ Foundation has been honoring fathers for their contributions to youth, particularly from inner-city neighborhoods. Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith is speaking with each of the fatherhood excellence honorees all week.

Tim Romero

Tim Romero is a the regional vice president of Enterprise Holdings in Knoxville. The business man strives to make sure ever child has a fresh start for school.

Romero is being honored by the Beta Theta Boule’ for his partnership with the Knoxville Area Urban League’s Shoes for School event that gives new tennis shoes to students and school supplies.

He also expanded the program to other cities. More than 25,000 students have received shoes and/or supplies from the program.