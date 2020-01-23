Beware of fake fishing license website, TN officials warn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning residents about a scam fishing license website.

TWRA says a scam website fishing for your personal information appears when you search on Google, “Tennessee fishing license.” The site asks you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address but does not ask for payment.

The state’s only official site for buying official Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses is https://gooutdoorstennessee.com/. State officials are working to have the fake site shut down.

The scam website appears to have been created outside of the United States.

The TWRA encourages anyone who has submitted information through this scamming site to monitor or freeze their credit.