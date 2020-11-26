Big-box retailers spread out savings, add safety features ahead of Black Friday

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Popular big-box store retailers are making safety changes and offering extended Black Friday deals to keep customers safe and happy this holiday season.

Walmart has been stocking up on home items like exercise equipment, sleepwear and loungewear, pet supplies and outdoor essentials. On top of the store’s normal in-store sales they are offering discounts that will be different online, contact-free curbside pickup and extended deal events.

Walmart’s latest sale event began online tonight, Nov. 25 with in-store deals are starting at 5 a.m. Nov. 27. Shoppers can expect deals on seasonal décor, electronics, toys, and home products.

Target is offering most of its deals for an entire week to help spread out shoppers. Most of the company’s Black Friday deals can also be found online.

Other safety measures include contactless self-checkout, a shopping reservation system that lets customers see if there is a line outside of the store, checkout devices open across the store, and drive-up and pickup options.

Best Buy has transitioned all store pickup orders to curbside pickup. Shoppers can also get their pickup orders before the store opens and after the store closes at some locations.

The store is also we are only selling this year’s new, highly anticipated gaming consoles the PlayStation 5 and XBox One S on BestBuy.com.