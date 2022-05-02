KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Creek Trail will be closed during the week to allow the Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials to repair the trail.

Beginning May 9 through July 14, the trail will be closed Monday through Thursday each week while crews complete the rehabilitation work. The closure is necessary for the safety of workers and the public as heavy equipment and sharp tools will be on the trail during the project according to the National Park Service.

The goal of the project is to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile trail. Crews will conduct repairs to the tread surface and remove hazardous trees and logs along the trail.

People will still be able to use the trail Friday through Sunday each week. In addition, backcountry campsites 36 and 37 will remain open and they can be reached through routes that do not include Big Creek Trail.

For more information on the closure, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or call the Backcountry Information Office at 865-436-1297.