Big deals served up to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday is yet another unofficial holiday as Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. The day is a chance for cheeseburger lovers alike to celebrate the American classic.
Here is a list of restaurants celebrating the day with deals:
- Applebee’s: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.
- Burger King: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.
- McDonald’s: While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions.
- Red Robin: Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations.
- Wendy’s: Coupon’s in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, a free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.
According to GrubHub, the top-ranked toppings for burgers are pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and bacon.
