Big deals served up to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday is yet another unofficial holiday as Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. The day is a chance for cheeseburger lovers alike to celebrate the American classic.

Here is a list of restaurants celebrating the day with deals:

Applebee’s : Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.

: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99. Burger King : Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.

: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person. McDonald’s : While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions.

: While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions. Red Robin : Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations.

: Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations. Wendy’s: Coupon’s in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, a free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

According to GrubHub, the top-ranked toppings for burgers are pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and bacon.

