KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is coming to life as the Big Ears Festival is kicking off and many visitors are coming to town.

The performers aren’t the only ones who will enjoy a crowd. Local businesses are expected to see many new faces stopping by their stores and restaurants.



“It’s a great international music festival, and it really brings a lot to Knoxville,” Michele Hummel, the executive director of Downtown Knoxville Alliance said. “They are expecting around 35,000 people in attendance with a large economic impact.”

Hummel said having a large presence in Knoxville is very beneficial. After the challenges of the pandemic, many businesses took a hit. The festival was canceled two years in a row, so to have it back is a plus to local store and restaurant owners.



“It’s really important for the economic growth in our downtown, but also for Knoxville, it really highlights the creativity that we have in Knoxville from musicians to artist and the makers,” Hummel said.



Julie Belcher, the owner of Pioneer House, said she can’t wait for what the Big Ears Festival brings.



“We’re very excited,” she said. “We’re actually making some things back here in the letterpress studio for Saturday, handprinted letterpress prints celebrating music and love.”

Belcher said during the festival, they extend their hours and hired new employees to handle the larger than normal crowd that they are expecting.

“Big Ears brings a lot of people from out of town, musicians and followers of the music that we really have an influx of people in the store.”



There are over 25 businesses participating in the festival.



