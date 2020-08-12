Big Ears Festival to launch ‘Sites and Sounds’ streaming series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite canceling its 2020 edition, Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival will bring its unique collection of music and arts to viewers through a series of streaming events called, “Sites and Sounds.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Knoxville’s Big Ears Music Festival to cancel for 2020 but there’s still a chance to catch some great performances through the “Sites and Sounds” series of streaming concerts and events.

Launching the series, Songwriter and former Knoxville Poet Laureate R.B Morris will perform from Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre via online stream to fans over the internet. The show is set for Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. Virtual tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 on the day of the show, service fees are not included.

Proceeds from the stream benefit the Big Ears Festival, the Bijou Theatre and the artists.

In 2016, the Big Ears Festival was described by the New York Times as, “the widest-angle music festival in the country, bridging the spaces between the classical tradition, improvised music, electronics, and guitars,” and Alex Ross of The New Yorker called it “the most open-minded music gathering in the country.”

The festival was founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps and its website describes it as “a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines.”