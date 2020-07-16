BIG EAST becomes latest conference to switch to conference-only schedule this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The BIG EAST Conference on Thursday announced updated plans for fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic that include only competing against other teams within the conference.
The BIG EAST Conference said it’s not making any decisions about fall sports conference competitions or championships, but that it will continue to pay attention to COVID-19 conditions.
“All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of BIG EAST campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies,” it wrote in a statement.
Schools that are a part of the conference include Butler University, the University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University and Xavier University. The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey.
The conference said its plans for the winter and spring sports seasons will remain the same.
The BIG EAST joins conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 who, within the past few weeks, also announced conference-only schedules. The Ivy League also canceled all sporting events over COVID-19 concerns at the beginning of July.
