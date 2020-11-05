Big Orange Pantry offers food assistance to University of Tennessee community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is opening a new on-campus pantry.
The mission of the Big Orange Pantry is to provide emergency food assistance and other essentials for members of the university community.
The pantry is located on the ground floor of Greve Hall. It’s open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays with online ordering and in-store pickup to maintain social distancing.
For more information on Big Orange Pantry and other support services, visit the Office of the Dean of Students website. If you would like to donate, the Big Orange Pantry is also accepting monetary donations.
