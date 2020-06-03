Big South Fork moving to phase 2 of reopening plan

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area announced it is moving ahead with phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, people can begin making reservations for Charit Creek Lodge. The lodge will be limited to overnight guests only for the time being. No date has been set to allow for day use at the lodge.

Access to the Bandy Creek Stables and Camp Store has also been reopened. Reservations can be made at bandycreekstables.com.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Big South Fork, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

A return to full operations will continue to be phased in, park officials say. Services may be limited throughout the Big South Fork.

We’re told people should follow health guidelines and avoid crowds.

Updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at http://www.nps.gov/biso; Twitter.com/BisoNPS; Facebook.com/BisoNPS; and Instagram.com/BisoNPS. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.