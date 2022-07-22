KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knoxville bar has come under scrutiny again for allegedly violating city code for the storage of alcoholic beverages for resale without a valid permit. A search warrant was executed this week and citations were issued by state agents after they were served alcohol at the bar.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission with assistance from the Knoxville Police Department this week executed a search warrant at Billiards & Brews on Unicorn Drive and found alcoholic beverages on-site, and according to the city, liquor was seized and criminal citations were issued in connection to the warrant.

The search occurred on Tuesday, July 19. A Knoxville Police spokesman said Friday it was a Tennessee ABC operation. A City of Knoxville spokesman provided additional details regarding the incident, saying, “it is the City’s understanding the liquor was seized and criminal citations have been issued. KPD officers were present and the KPD Inspections Unit issued a citation for violating City Code Section 4-56 for storage of beer for resale without a valid beer permit.

“Billiards & Brews does not have a valid beer permit or liquor license at this time.” The spokesman continued.

The West Knoxville sports bar had its liquor license revoked by the Knoxville Beer Board last year due to multiple COVID-19 curfew violations.

On Friday, July 15, the bar was busted by Tennessee ABC agents who went undercover and bought drinks that contained liquor. A citation from that night issued by the TNABC states Billiards & Brews did not have a liquor license with the agency. Agents say a search later on uncovered bottles of alcoholic beverages that were stored in the bar.

Back in February 2021, the Knoxville Beer Board revoked Billiards and Brews’ beer permit after being cited 18 times for violating the county’s curfew. State regulators suspended Billiards and Brews’ liquor license in January 2021.

Later in April 2021, the bar began serving alcohol again after an injunction was filed by a judge allowing for alcohol sales to resume.

Now, the bar is facing criminal citations related to the TNABC bust and search warrant.

