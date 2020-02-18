KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Will Graham, the grandson of famed evangelical Billy Graham, will speak in Knoxville this spring to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his grandfather’s crusade at Neyland Stadium.
Will Graham will speak at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum & Auditorium on Friday, May 1, nearly 50 years after Rev. Billy Graham preached at Neyland Stadium in front of President Richard Nixon.
Rev. Billy Graham is considered the most widely-heard Christian evangelical in history. Graham spoke at leadership summits and crusades in more than 185 countries and territories. By his final crusade in 2005 in New York City, he had preached in person to more than 210 million people worldwide.
Dubbed “America’s pastor,” he was a confidant to U.S. presidents from Gen. Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Billy Graham passed away at the age of 99 in 2018.
- State senator files bill to legalize recreational marijuana; Nashville nonprofit creates petition in support
- Tennessee inmate moved to death watch ahead of scheduled execution
- Super Tuesday fast approaching: What is it and why is it important?
- Museum built in former President Jimmy Carter’s Georgia high school holds grand opening
- Billy Graham’s grandson to appear at Knoxville Civic Coliseum for 50th anniversary of crusade