Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore has temporarily suspended some of their guest experiences as a precaution for coronavirus.
Biltmore will temporarily modify operations effective March 17 – 31.
Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid during this time period, according to a press release.
Biltmore will suspend the following guest experiences through March 31:
- Tours of Biltmore House
- Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex
- Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst
- Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles
- Dine-in option at estate restaurants
- Biltmore Winery, including the Tasting Room and Wine Bar
- Conservatory entry
The following guest experiences will remain open to ticketed guests and Biltmore Annual Passholders:
- All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to hike, walk or drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 – March 31. Gardens and Grounds tickets will be available for $25.
- Access to trails around Antler Hill Village
- Limited access to retail shops, including Wine Shop, Traditions, Marble Lion and Cottage Door at The Inn
- Select outdoor activities, including bike rentals, guided hikes, falconry, and sporting clays
- Take-out dining options in Antler Hill Village
- The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate will remain open for guests who had previous reservations during this time period. Restaurants will be closed, but food delivery will be available for lodging guests. Fitness center and spa services will be temporarily suspended during this time
According to the release, The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate will remain open for guests who had previous reservations during this time period. Restaurants will be closed, but food delivery will be available for lodging guests. Fitness center and spa services will be temporarily suspended during this time.
Biltmore will issue refunds for guest with tickets or reservations during the impacted time.
Visit Biltmore’s Health and Safety Update page for more information.
