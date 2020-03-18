Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

News
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore has temporarily suspended some of their guest experiences as a precaution for coronavirus.

Biltmore will temporarily modify operations effective March 17 – 31.

Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid during this time period, according to a press release.

Biltmore will suspend the following guest experiences through March 31:

  • Tours of Biltmore House
  • Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex
  • Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst
  • Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles
  • Dine-in option at estate restaurants
  • Biltmore Winery, including the Tasting Room and Wine Bar
  • Conservatory entry

The following guest experiences will remain open to ticketed guests and Biltmore Annual Passholders:

  • All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to hike, walk or drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 –  March 31. Gardens and Grounds tickets will be available for $25.
  • Access to trails around Antler Hill Village
  • Limited access to retail shops, including Wine Shop, Traditions, Marble Lion and Cottage Door at The Inn
  • Select outdoor activities, including bike rentals, guided hikes, falconry, and sporting clays
  • Take-out dining options in Antler Hill Village
  • The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate will remain open for guests who had previous reservations during this time period. Restaurants will be closed, but food delivery will be available for lodging guests. Fitness center and spa services will be temporarily suspended during this time

According to the release, The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate will remain open for guests who had previous reservations during this time period.  Restaurants will be closed, but food delivery will be available for lodging guests. Fitness center and spa services will be temporarily suspended during this time.  

Biltmore will issue refunds for guest with tickets or reservations during the impacted time.

Visit Biltmore’s Health and Safety Update page for more information.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter