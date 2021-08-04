Bipartisan infrastructure bill would improve TN and KY roads, expand Internet access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — Officials with President Joe Biden’s administration are detailing how the more than $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would improve Tennessee and Kentucky’s failing infrastructure and expand access to Internet to areas in dire need.

According to federal officials, the act will benefit both states by repairing and rebuilding roads and bridges, expand public transportation, build a network of electric vehicle chargers, and connect the state with high-speed Internet.

The amount allocated to Tennessee for each in the plan includes:

$5.8 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs

$302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years

$633 million over five years to improve public transportation options

$88 million over five years to support expansion of an EV charging network

$100 million to provide Internet access to 402,000 Tennesseans who lack it.

“In the coming days and weeks, more state-by-state data will show the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on our drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more,” said a White House spokesperson.

Kentucky received a C grade on infrastructure. The amount allocated to the state includes: