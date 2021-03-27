Birmingham Bulls head back to tornado-stricken state after Knoxville hockey game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Birmingham Bulls hockey team is back home after a long weekend in Knoxville.

The team’s home state of Alabama was affected by Thursday night’s storms.

The Birmingham Bulls left Alabama on Thursday to head to Knoxville to play the Ice Bears, not knowing what they would come back home to after their two-game stint in East Tennessee.

“Thursday morning we left Alabama at around 11 a.m. Central Time and came to Tennessee,” said Craig Simchuk, head coach of the Bulls.

That night, severe weather hit the team’s state.

“There were a lot of unknowns, a lot of questions being asked, and guys weren’t sure about what was going on or what was going to happen to the apartments or vehicles while we were gone,” Simchuk explained.

"If they need help in any way, myself, the players, the organization, we'll do whatever we can to reach out and help in any way possible."- CRAIG SIMCHUK, BIRMINGHAM BULLS HEAD COACH @6News More tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/xx5JOm56LH — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) March 27, 2021

The team had to spend an extra night in Knoxville before going home due to the damage and several power outages.

“Places could have water damage, leaks, or anything,” Simchuk added. “So it’s still a little weary with the unknown. We tried to have some people check in on the exterior and it looks all good but anything could have happened.”

It is a sight assistant coach Craig Lutes has seen before in the state due to other storms.

“I came down here to play in ’94,” he said. “I finished playing in 2001 and I’ve stayed here ever since.”

However, he’s never seen the damage from a tornado or severe storms this close to home.

“We saw photos,” said Lutes. “Of course we were traveling while it was happening, so everyone had their phones out, then the satellite on the TV was on the weather channel. We were watching things as they progressed.”

Now, like the rest of the Birmingham community, the Bulls will have to assess the damage left behind.

“Everything can be replaced, objects can be replaced, but everyone’s healthy, and that was the main thing,” said Simchuk. “No one wants to go through anything like that and it’s never easy but they’re so optimistic and try to look on the bright side of it.”

Simchuk said the organization will do whatever it can to reach out and help the community in any way possible.