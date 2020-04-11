Birmingham police detective charged in ‘love triangle’ murder; victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday morning, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says that a woman was found shot and killed in what police are calling a ‘love-triangle’ gone bad.

Birmingham Police have identified the victim as 43-year-old Kanisha Necole Fuller.

Saturday morning, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says that a woman was found shot and killed in what police are calling a ‘love-triangle’ gone bad. On Friday night at around 11:51, officers from the West Precinct responded to shots reported on Pearson Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found Fuller shot multiple times inside of an unmarked Birmingham Police vehicle. She was taken to UAB Hospital where she died Saturday morning.

Police say Fuller was found in an unmarked police car with an off-duty Birmingham Police detective.

It was determined that the accused shooting suspect, 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker, was also an off-duty police detective. Early Saturday morning, Fluker was taken into custody from her home to the Birmingham Police Department Headquarters.

Alfreda Fluker, (Photo courtesy/Birmingham Police Department)

Fluker worked for the Birmingham Police Department for 15 years in the crime reduction unit. She is being held in the Jefferson County jail and will be charged with multiple charges, including murder.

Police Chief Smith said the love triangle has been going on for quite some time and it was determined that the motive for the shooting was domestic in nature. It is still under investigation.

Police say the male detective involved in the investigation has not been identified at the time and he was not injured during the shooting.

The Birmingham Police Department has contacted the Alabama Law Enforcement Investigation Bureau and they will be handling the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS