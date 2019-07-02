Bishop Stika becomes longest-tenured bishop in Knoxville diocese history

Just days before celebrating his 62nd birthday, Bishop Richard F. Stika is also celebrating another huge milestone.

This week, Bishop Stika officially becomes the longest-serving bishop in the history of the Diocese of Knoxville.

Just over ten years after Bishop Stika’s appointment, the Diocese of Knoxville now has 50 parishes and two Catholic missions.

There are 85 priests, 78 deacons, and 59 men and women religious serving in the city.

The diocese also has nearly 73,000 registered Catholics, a new cathedral and new parish churches where Catholic missions once existed.