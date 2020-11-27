Black Friday in Knoxville: In search of the best deals in electronics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Black Friday officially upon us, it’s important to that you don’t get duped into paying too much for those hot-list electronics.

WATE 6 On Your Side Digital Reporter Austin Martin took a look at some of those big items, searching major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart; he also found that this year, the debatably most-searched for item is a PlayStation 5.

Here’s what he found:

At Target, it was out of stock online and every store is also sold out within 50 miles of Knoxville. At Walmart, it’s the same scenario. Amazon, too. Over on eBay, there are some available but for a hefty $1,500.

And bad news for XBox fans – the Series X is also sold out.

But if you’re in search for the new Apple AirPods Pro – good news, Target and Amazon had them in stock. For now.

