Blackjewel’s coal assets sold at auction; hearing Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Contura Energy of Bristol has made a successful bid of $33.75 million at an auction for the assets of three Blackjewel LLC mines in Wyoming and West Virginia.

The results were announced Sunday and are subject to a federal bankruptcy judge’s approval Monday in Charleston.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy’s bid was an increase from its original offer of $20.6 million as the stalking horse bidder for the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming and Pax Surface Mine in Scarbro, West Virginia. They’ve been closed since Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1.

The results did not indicate whether any mines would reopen and enable hundreds of idled miners to return to work. Contura Energy did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Blackjewel miners in Harlan County, Kentucky, who haven’t been paid in weeks, are urging President Trump to get involved and help them.