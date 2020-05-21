Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg to open Friday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ole Red Gatlinburg has announced it plans to reopen on Friday.

The restaurant is hoping to welcome guests back ahead of Memorial Day. We’re told live music will also return Friday starting at noon.

Ole Red says safety precautions will be put in place to help keep customers and workers safe, including steps like keeping tables at least 6 feet apart.=

Staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment and will receive temperature checks before each shift.

The restaurant and music venue chain Ole Red “is a country lifestyle brand inspired by” Shelton, according to their website and is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ole Red Gatlinburg is located at 511 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738.