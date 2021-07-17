Block party, information session held for community at proposed Knoxville stadium site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those who live in and around East Knoxville were able to see firsthand how a proposed multi-use stadium could benefit the city.

The Sports Authority of Knoxville and Knox County held a block party Saturday for community members. It was their first public event at the site where they hope to build a multi-use stadium in just a couple of years.

“We’ve got city and county staff, we have the project development team and the project designers to share information and answer any questions about the plans,” said RJ Justice who oversees Economic and Community Development.

Those plans include private developments for businesses, retail, apartments and restaurants.

“What we wanted to come down here today for is to get more specific information,” said Dave Alderman. “So the displays, the boards give a lot of good information about the scope of the project, the layout, the parking. So it’s very well, a lot of great information here today.”

Dave and his wife Kumi have commercial property just down the street from the site and say this development could be very beneficial to them.

“Seeing this site feels real,” said Kumi. “I’m glad the city had this event.”

Building a proposed $65 million public stadium is bound to bring up some questions, which is why Darrell Johnson came by the site.

“I wanted to see about asking questions and maybe even giving some suggestions,” Johnson said, “Because I want the stadium to be very successful because I love Knoxville.”

Johnson said he wants the project to move forward and is glad he was able to get some answers.

“This will be a good spot for it I think,” he said. “It will help further with downtown redevelopment and then it’s heading out kind of towards the suburbs so it should bring people in.”

If you missed Saturday’s event the sports authority said they are always happy to answer community questions and hear suggestions. You can contact them at knoxvillestadium@knoxvilletn.gov or at knoxsportsauthority.com