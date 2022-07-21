The area near Tyson Park, 23rd St and Grand Ave. (City of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flooding in one Knoxville neighborhood may have been caused by blockage under nearby railroad tracks, the City of Knoxville said Thursday.

Water has pooled and backed up into homes and flooded streets in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near downtown Knoxville. Videos and photos show high water at the intersection of Grand Avenue and S 23rd Street, leading to several rescues in the area.

The city’s engineering department is currently working to reduce the suspected blockage, the city said.

Overnight the Transportation Engineering Department received 27 calls for service after heavy rain fell over Knoxville. Flooding led to nearly 20 roads closed — most have since reopened.

Knoxville Fire Department Captain Linny Blair and Master Firefighter Jordan Adcox assisted with multiple flooded vehicles at a student apartment complex near the flooded area, where several Fort Sanders residents were trapped by the flooding.





Central Ave Pike at Irwin remains also closed at the time. The city said crews will repair and repave the road Thursday afternoon.