Blogger writes apology post to Dolly Parton after efforts to help wildfire victims

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – For people who grew up in East Tennessee, Dolly Parton is more than just an icon – she’s like family. Her My People Fund is just one example of her dedication to her hometown.

Amy Rawe is from the Midwest and did not understand Parton's appeal. When she moved to East Tennessee about eight years ago she started to change her mind.

“My daughter, some of her favorites are still those Dolly Parton Imagination Library books, and for her to receive something in the mail every month, something with her name on it, was just such a thrill,” said Rawe.

After Parton’s reaction to the recent wildfires, Rawe was impressed by the country music star even more.

“What she was doing for the wildfire victims and their families who lost their homes, I just thought that, I just want to own how I was wrong, and say what I think of her now,” said Rawe.

Rawe took to her blog page to write an apology letter.

"I wrote it just kind of a way to look at myself and my mis-perceptions and to maybe get the word out about what she was doing and what it's like here," said Rawe.

ABC World News Tonight has named Parton their “Person of the Week” this week due to her efforts to help Sevier County fire victims. Her Smoky Mountains Rise telethon has raised $9 million so far. People who lost their primary residence to the fires can apply for $1,000 per month in assistance for up to six months.