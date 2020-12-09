Blood lost after blood center truck catches fire on I-40 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Donated blood being transported in a blood bank vehicle was lost today when the truck it was in caught fire.

It occurred along I-40 east near the Gallaher View Road exit. MEDIC Regional Blood Center said the truck is one of its three mobile units. Three MEDIC staff members in the truck at the time of the incident and all were able to escape, the company said.

Four units of blood that were on the truck were lost, according to MEDIC. The crew was out delivering when the fire happened, so the bulk of the products had already been dropped off at a lab.

MEDIC released a statement Wednesday night saying they are “very grateful” that their staff members are uninjured and safe.