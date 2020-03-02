Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Michigan later this week and following Super Tuesday.

On Thursday, Bloomberg will travel to Macomb County which will be his campaigns third trip to Michigan.

“Mike is running for president to unite our country when it is more divided than ever and to defeat Donald Trump,” said Dan Kanninen, States Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020 in a written press release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Race for President

Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday"

Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president"

Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response"

Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday"

Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'"

Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'"

Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'"

Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'"

Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution"

Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November"

South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate"

Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders"

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum"

African American voters undecided in South Carolina

Thumbnail for the video titled "African American voters undecided in South Carolina"

Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses"

Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results"

Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg"

Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'"

Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally"

Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter