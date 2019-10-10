Blount Co. deputies arrest juvenile on four felony warrants two weeks after he removed ankle monitor

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County investigators took a 16-year-old into custody on four felony warrants, including two for theft of a motor vehicle.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office learning the teen was at the Daisy Estates Mobile Home Park.

The teen fled on foot as deputies attempted to make contact. Deputies also learned the 16-year-old was reported missing in Knoxville two weeks ago after he removed his ankle bracelet monitor.

The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible.