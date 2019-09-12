1  of  2
Breaking News
TBI adds man wanted out of Chattanooga to Most Wanted List; may be in Knoxville Knoxville pastor and wife identified as victims in fatal crash on Mascot Road

Blount Co. first responder receives lifesaver award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We all know a first responder’s job can often be thankless.

But on Wednesday, a deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and AMR received an award for saving a man’s life.

Deputy Elizabeth Murphy was honored with a “lifesaving award.”

On July 13, Seth LaFollette, 21, collapsed from cardiac arrest while fishing with a buddy. Deputy Murphy was the firs ton the scene and is credited with saving his life.

His family attended the ceremony, with his mother thanking Murphy for saving her son’s life.

Blount County now has 33 EMRs that are frontline responders. AMR’s staff teaches the deputies how to respond to these emergencies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter