Blount Co. first responder receives lifesaver award

We all know a first responder’s job can often be thankless.

But on Wednesday, a deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and AMR received an award for saving a man’s life.

Deputy Elizabeth Murphy was honored with a “lifesaving award.”

On July 13, Seth LaFollette, 21, collapsed from cardiac arrest while fishing with a buddy. Deputy Murphy was the firs ton the scene and is credited with saving his life.

His family attended the ceremony, with his mother thanking Murphy for saving her son’s life.

Blount County now has 33 EMRs that are frontline responders. AMR’s staff teaches the deputies how to respond to these emergencies.