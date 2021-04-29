Blount Co. Sheriff seeking missing man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run crash

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a warrant on file who allegedly took his father’s truck that was later involved in a hit-and-run incident.

In a missing/wanted person notice shared on social media, BCSO said it was attempting to locate 46-year-old Spence Andrew Webb.

Webb reportedly took his father’s truck on April 11 and was supposed to return it, but did not. His father was able to reach him via text message the next day and he replied stating he was returning the truck but did not show up.

Then, on April 20 BCSO deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway involving the truck Spence Webb was driving.

Deputies later found the truck on Fence Rail Gap Road and it was unoccupied but personal belongings including Webb’s wallet were found.

The notice went on to state that Webb’s family and BCSO were concerned for his welfare and safety.

Webb is described as a 46-year-old man standing at 6’1″ and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known whereabouts could be where the truck was found on Fence Rail Gap Road in Walland, Tenn.

If anyone has information on Webb or his whereabouts, they’re asked to call BCSO investigator Joe McCarter at (865) 273-5131.