Blount Co. woman accused of shoplifting alcohol, hitting THP vehicle, leading multi-county police chase

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – It all started at a Vonore hardware store. It ended with spike strips in Blount County.

Amy Denise Franklin is now facing multiple charges including DUI, evading arrest, shoplifting and violating probation.

Franklin, the suspected drunk driver, led officers on a multi-county chase Thursday after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shoplifting at the Sloan Center in Vonore.

When deputies responded, they saw a woman, identified as Franklin, slumped in the driver’s seat of a Kia Amanti with the engine running. Officers woke her and smelled alcohol on her breath.

Officers asked Franklin to step out of the car, but she instead fastened her seatbelt and drove out of the hardware store parking lot “in an aggressive manner.”

A pursuit began.

Franklin led officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that began at Sloan’s, located at the corner of TN-360 and Hwy. 411 in Monroe County, into Blount County on Morganton Road.

At one point of the pursuit, Franklin drove down a road that ended in a cul-de-sac, but instead of stopping, she allegedly backed her vehicle into a pursuing THP patrol vehicle and continued.

Franklin got back onto Morganton Road, where Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies had laid down spike strips to stop her.

She hit the spike strips with a front tire and was escorted out of her vehicle by THP troopers, according to the report.

She was read her Miranda rights, and Franklin admitted to law enforcement that she ran because she had multiple warrants out of Blount County.

She also admitted to shoplifting the alcoholic beverages from Sloan Center.

Franklin was taken into custody and is awaiting her court date.