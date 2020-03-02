Blount County Chamber hosting job fair for full and part-time positions, internships

MARYVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — Employers looking to fill part-time and full-time positions, as well as summer internship positions, will join the Blount County Chamber of Commerce on March 24 at the Blount County Job Fair.

Anyone looking for a job or seeking career development opportunities is invited to attend the free event sponsored by the chamber.

“This is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to hand out resumes, pick up company literature, talk one-on-one with human resource personnel and submit employment applications,” Blount Partnership Vice President Tammi Ford said.

Participating employers include Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, Allevia Technology, American Job Center, American Medical Response, Associated Fire Services LLC, AT&T, Blackberry Farm, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Blackberry Mountain, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount Memorial Hospital, Cherokee Millwright, Cirrus Aircraft, city of Maryville, Clayton Homes, DENSO, ESS, Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation, GC Services, Gem Care Inc., Great Smoky Mountains Association, Great Smoky Mountains Institute Inc., Hickory Construction, K12 Inc., Life Care Center of Blount County, Melaleuca the Wellness Company, Newell Brands, Pellissippi State Community College, Rainscapes Construction Inc., Roane State Community College, the Navy, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Wilkinson Construction Company.

The job fair also includes specials sessions about interview preparation, resume writing, finding a job and other topics to aid job seekers presented by the American Job Center.

The chamber event will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, and is sponsored by Blackberry Farm, Pellissippi State Community College, Clayton Homes and the city of Maryville.

There is still time for any business or company interested in participating to reserve booth space. The fee is $150 for Blount chamber members and $200 for nonmembers. The booth comes with one, 8-foot table, two chairs and table linens if needed.

To reserve booth space or inquiry about sponsorship, call Claire Carter at 865-983-2241 or email ccarter@blountpartnership.com.

