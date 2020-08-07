Blount County chase ends in deadly crash

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are dead after a car chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash late Thursday night.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong says a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy died when the reported stolen Toyota Camry they were in hit a pick-up truck near the intersection of Sevierville Road and Nina Delozier Road.

A third passenger, a 19-year-old man, and the 21-year-old woman driver of the pick-up were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

A BCSO deputy around 10 p.m. identified the Camry traveling on Washington Street near Jones Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Rhea County. Earlier in the week, Maryville Police attempted to stop the same vehicle but the driver eluded police.

The BCSO deputy initated a traffic stop but the 20-year-old driver refused to stop and continued to travel away from Maryville at a high rate of speed. The driver turned into Twin Oaks Estates and traveled into a dead end where the deputy tried to stop the vehicle. The driver drove through a yard to avoid the deputy’s vehicle, eventually crashing into the pick-up on Sevierville Road.

According to the BCSO’s inital investigation the 20-year-old driver had an extensive criminal history, including multiple extraditable warrants out of Missouri and the 19-year-old passenger has a criminal history that includes aggravated assault and second-degree murder from another jurisdiction.

The names of the deceased or the injured have not been released and the Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.

