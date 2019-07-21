Blount County community rallies around man critically injured in crash

The Blount County community is rallying around a man who was seriously hurt in a crash back in April.

Chase Clark, 23, was critically injured in a crash that happened in Wyoming.

Friends of Clark’s family held a fundraiser to help pay for bills, while Clark is on the road to recovery.

During the fundraiser, there was a silent auction and softball games.

“We feel an overwhelming amount of love that we didn’t know that our family even had, that kind of support around us,” said Chase’s dad, Jason Clark.

Friends, family and even strangers came together during the fundraiser to offer support to the family. The community is hoping to offset tens of thousands of dollars in medical and travel expenses.

“There’s been people here all day to participate for someone they don’t even know and that’s what it’s about,” said organizer Sarah Boring.

Friends and family say that Clark is adventurous and loves to travel.

He was on a trip to visit friends on the West Coast and was driving through Wyoming when the crash happened.

“He got into an ice storm. He pulled off to the side of the road and he was waiting to get back on the road, and a semi truck they say was traveling too fast, lost control, jackknifed, come across the road and flipped up on top of his car. That’s when he suffered the injuries,” said Jason.

Clark is now in Atlanta getting treatment at the Shepherd Center. His family says he is in a ‘minimal conscious state.’

“We just want to thank all of our community, families and friends and all the businesses that donated to help make this fundraiser such a success for Chase. We appreciate everybody’s love and prayers, and we just ask you to continue to pray for him,” said Jason.

Clark’s stepfather works at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. If you would like to help out, they are taking donations for the family there.