Blount County crews extinguish fire at Townsend restaurant

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews in Blount County were called in to extinguish a fire overnight at a Townsend restaurant.

Dispatch first confirmed the fire around one a.m. Crews were sent to the Misty Morning Cafe along Wears Valley Road.

Blount County firefighters were on hand to assist the Townsend Fire Department.

Dispatch confirmed the fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

No injuries are being reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.