Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Blount County deputies arrest man hauling stolen lawnmowers after pursuit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County deputies arrested a Strawberry Plains man after a short chase before discovering stolen property.

Deputies stopped 52-year-old Christopher Smith after spotting him driving erratically while pulling a trailer full of lawnmowers.

Smith and an accomplice lead deputies on a short chase before trying to run away on foot.

The lawn equipment on the trailer was reported missing from three separate burglaries on Monday night.

Smith now faces several charges including theft of property over $1,000 dollars and aggravated criminal trespassing.

He’s now being held on a $30,750 dollar bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation into the burglaries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories