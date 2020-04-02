Blount County deputies arrest man hauling stolen lawnmowers after pursuit

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County deputies arrested a Strawberry Plains man after a short chase before discovering stolen property.

Deputies stopped 52-year-old Christopher Smith after spotting him driving erratically while pulling a trailer full of lawnmowers.

Smith and an accomplice lead deputies on a short chase before trying to run away on foot.

The lawn equipment on the trailer was reported missing from three separate burglaries on Monday night.

Smith now faces several charges including theft of property over $1,000 dollars and aggravated criminal trespassing.

He’s now being held on a $30,750 dollar bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation into the burglaries.