Blount County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old last seen Tuesday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they search for a missing 13-year-old.

Blount County deputies are searching for 13-year-old Selena Bivens, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

We’re told she left her grandmother’s home in Blount County and hasn’t been seen since.

The teen had been visiting from Oklahoma.

Selena is described as 5-feet tall and 125-pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to pick up the phone and call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5001.