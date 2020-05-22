Blount County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old last seen Tuesday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they search for a missing 13-year-old.
Blount County deputies are searching for 13-year-old Selena Bivens, who was last seen Tuesday morning.
We’re told she left her grandmother’s home in Blount County and hasn’t been seen since.
The teen had been visiting from Oklahoma.
Selena is described as 5-feet tall and 125-pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to pick up the phone and call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5001.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- County/city mayors: Success of phase two will depend on public cooperation
- State Democrats demand answers for Tennesseans’ unemployment struggles
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases rise to 18,532 with 309 deaths
- Nations reopen yet struggle to define ‘a new normal’
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County Health Department announces phase two reopening will start Tuesday
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports active cases down by 12 with two new hospitalizations
- Oprah Winfrey gives grants to ‘home’ cities during pandemic
- Fair President: 2020 Greene County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus: Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour
- Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
- Lawmakers urge Knoxville-Knox County task force to loosen restrictions