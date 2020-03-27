Blount County gets $35K grant from East Tennessee Foundation in new #COVIDgiveWhereYouLive effort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Foundation is making a $35,000 donation to Good Neighbors of Blount County as part of a new #COVIDgiveWhereYouLive effort.

The money is being given by the family of an anonymous donor, who is a long-time supporter of the East Tennessee Foundation.

“We were thrilled today to broker the good news to Good Neighbors of this COVID-19 community-aid gift, granted by a member of ETF’s extended family of community-philanthropy enthusiasts,” said East Tennessee Foundation President and CEO Michael McClamroch.

Good Neighbors of Blount County is a local nonprofit organization and community ministry based in Maryville that is supported by multiple faith communities. It focuses on providing temporary, partial financial aid to individuals and families impacted by economic hardship such as sudden job loss, through partial financial assistance with rent, utilities or other essentials, to help prevent homelessness.

Mike McClamroch, president and CEO of the East Tennessee Foundation. (Submitted)

The agency also provides financial counsel and coaching, to help citizens regain self-sufficiency.

“This gift is a real shot-in-the-arm and a Godsend for Good Neighbors, as in this month alone of March 2020, Good Neighbors has already heard from 102 households – 53 in the last five days alone, which is double the norm,” said Good Neighbors Executive Director Rev. Lisa Blackwood.

“So far, the average we have spent per household has been $262 in emergency aid – in some cases, with interventions that included utility trucks in people’s apartment parking lots ready to cut off their power due to an overdue bill – which Good Neighbors was able to help prevent,” Blackwood said.

“The storm of overwhelming need is brewing, and Good Neighbors has been stacking our funds alongside COVID funds in order to serve our neighbors,” she said. “I estimate that at the current rate of need – and bearing in mind that the rate may increase dramatically in the coming weeks – Good Neighbors will serve 130-170 households, which might carry us through another five or six weeks as we continue stacking our own funds and using this generous gift solely for COVID-related cases. We continue to meet with neighbors who are struggling for other reasons and will continue to serve them from our general funds.”

The #COVIDgiveWhereYouLive awareness campaign stems from a long-running “Give Where You Live” promotion of the East Tennessee Foundation.

“This announcement – starting at the grassroots with Good Neighbors of Blount County – is now part of a larger awareness campaign that we at East Tennessee Foundation wish to ignite about the urgent necessity for individuals with any capacity to give to community charities to do so – whether at a $5 level, $500 level or more, during this time of sudden global crisis,” McClamroch said. “I’m also happy to announce, when a gift is made to East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund at etf.org/N2N, we will match that gift up to $50,000.”

As COVID-19’s public-health and economic impact has begun to surge – including in the state of Tennessee – the nonprofit world is among the sectors particularly hard-hit, and the impact includes not only the ability of non-profits to provide vital services to people in need but also to maintain their staff employment and their own purchases in communities to help support local economies, according to a news release from the foundation.

“As a voice for philanthropic advocacy, we urge all community foundations nationwide in the U.S. as well as worldwide to join us in a #COVIDgiveWhereYouLive message, to encourage, broker and facilitate locally-based, community giving – as well as volunteerism – that directly benefit grassroots cities, towns and rural areas alike,” McClamroch said.

“The coronavirus pandemic knows no geographic boundaries and has a lot of folks feeling fear and powerlessness right now. There is no better way to reclaim a positive mindset than through the self-empowerment of philanthropic support – whether through a financial donation or simple volunteering, which in many ways can be done from home, in compliance with social distancing – such as we’ve seen with people sewing medical masks and garments for their local hospitals,” he said.

More information can be located about Good Neighbors of Blount County at goodneighborsbc.org and about East Tennessee Foundation at easttennesseefoundation.org.\

