ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.

The pair of Bald Eagles. (Shawn Irvin)

A viewer submitted a photo capturing two Bald Eagles sitting on a branch in Alcoa, Tenn. Shawn Irvin said he spotted the pair and took the photo.

“I live in Alcoa TN and saw these flying in our yard this morning!” Irvin said.

While the sighting may seem unusual, TWRA notes that Bald Eagles spend the winter in Tennessee near large rivers and reservoirs. Last February, a Bald Eagle was spotted in Powell.

East of Alcoa, an American Eagle Foundation sanctuary for birds of prey has been in the process of being built. In June, construction crews broke ground on the 57-acre Project Eagle facility.