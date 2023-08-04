KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two orphaned black bear cubs arrived at the Appalachian Bear Rescue Wednesday morning after their mother died in East Tennessee.

According to the Appalachian Bear Rescue, the siblings, “Puddin” and “Caramel,” were in the Pigeon Forge area. Curators assisted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist to set up cub traps in order to rescue them.

Soon, both of the cubs were trapped and taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for evaluation.

The two bears were examined and found to be healthy. They reportedly only needed deworming medicine, according to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

Puddin, a male cub reportedly weighs 28.6 pounds and his sister, Caramel weighs 24.2 pounds.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue says they are staying in the Recovery Center. The curators are hoping to release both cubs into the Wild Enclosure.