BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County has plenty of job opportunities available but not all of those jobs offer full-time positions or benefits.

A growing number of people make an annual income that falls below the basic cost of living in the area but their income is still higher than the federal poverty level.

The United Way of Blount County call these people ALICE.

“ALICE is an acronym that stands for asset limited income, constraint, employed. ALICE is a new way to consider the working poor. The working poor concept is very subjective but ALICE gives us very objective data to look at beyond just federal poverty, beyond just unemployment, and in that work we look at the labor force and what that really looks like,” said Vice President, Wendy Wands.

According to data collected by the United Way, 78% of Blount County residents are employed or retired. This seems like a high number but when you break that down, only 21% percent of those people have full-time jobs and 38% of Blount County households are living with an annual salary below the basic cost of living in the area.

“We’re seeing a lot of people in our community working part-time jobs around things that really move us forward and take care of all of us. So we see them as personal care aids, we see them as child care workers, we see cashiers and retail sales and different things like that,” said Wands.

Blount County has a less than 3% unemployment rate but the amount of full-time jobs with benefits available in Blount County is limited.

“The big issue is we have kind of a narrative in our nation but also right here at home and in our local communities that says that people are either lazy or they’re not interested in working like they use to or they’re not supporting the local economy, but the reality is that inflation has skyrocketed in a lot of basic need areas, around housing and food and child care, and people are working, they’re working multiple jobs and they’re still not able to survive or even move their lives ahead,” said Wands.

The United Way of Blount County is advocating for businesses in the area to offer more full-time positions for all levels of employment.

“In the past, we use to always say the higher education you got the better pay you were going to receive,” Wands explained. “It’s true in a lot of different workforces but that’s not necessarily true for everyone.”

Part-time and even some full-time employment doesn’t necessarily mean employees are getting all the benefits needed. United Way does offer assistance for rent, food, and even dental care for those who qualify.

We’re told 77% of the United Way of Blount County’s funding goes to supporting those who do not qualify for public assistance programs like SNAP.

