MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day.

Maryville Farmers’ Market

These markets are all over East Tennessee and Maryville isn’t an exception. Located in downtown Maryville, at Founders’ Square the producer-only market will be present during the weekend. According to its website, the Maryville Farmers’ Market operates seasonally each Saturday. Stop by and see what kind of products the market has.

Location : 200 block of East Broadway Ave., Maryville, Tenn.

: 200 block of East Broadway Ave., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sept. 3

: Sept. 3 Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Cades Cove Museum

The Cades Cove Preservation Association has been preserving the heritage of the Cades Cove community. This museum will have some information about Cades Cove for those who may not know about the area. CCPA’s museum is located in the historic Thompson-Brown House in Maryville. Donations are accepted.

Location : 1004 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

: 1004 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sept. 3

: Sept. 3 Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Broken Arrow Antiques

Broken Arrow Antiques is a shop for people who looking to be in an antique store filled with different things. It’s known as a “true antique journey.” The shop has a lot of varieties from clocks, pots, guitars, necklaces, paintings and more.

Location : 3202 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

: 3202 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sept. 2-4; labor day hours vary

: Sept. 2-4; labor day hours vary Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race

In the south of Maryville, Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race was once a manufacturing mill in the 1900s. When visiting see the remnants of what was left of the mill. You can also see the dam that was there since the 20th century. Some people can be seen walking or jogging in the area. Start at the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to learn more.

Location : 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn.

: 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime

Bicentennial Park

Located in downtown Maryville, this park is open to the public with different rivers flowing throughout the area. A nice water feature is in the middle of the river. Stop by to feed the ducks or take pictures by the bridges.

Location : 409 N Cusick St., Maryville, Tenn.

: 409 N Cusick St., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime

Sandy Springs Park

The 20-acre linear park is located in the city of Maryville off Montvale Station Road and Best Street which is adjacent to a small stream. The area is connected to the Maryville Greenway. The facilities include picnic areas, a pavilion with six tables, tennis and basketball courts, softball fields, playgrounds, and grills. There is a 1.7-mile trail for people who want to walk around the park.

Location : 316 S. Everett High Road, Maryville, Tenn.

: 316 S. Everett High Road, Maryville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 6 a.m.-12 a.m.