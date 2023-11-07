KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — A man has been indicted in the death of a Maryville couple who were found dead in their home in 1977.

Michael Keith Fine, 80 of Birmingham, Alabama, was indicted in connection with the deaths of his parents, Helen D. Fine and Maynard H. Fine of Maryville.

Helen and Maynard Fine (Photo via Maryville Police The couple was found dead in their home on Everett Avenue, Maryville on May 20, 1977. Their autopsy revealed they died from multiple gunshot wounds. In May 2021, the Maryville Police Department reopened the case. The indictments are the result of information presented by Maryville Police officers to the Blount County Grand Jury. The investigation is MPD's oldest cold case.

Michael Keith Fine (Photo via Maryville Police)

Fine was taken into custody by the Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s office without incident on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. He remains in the Jefferson County, Alabama Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Maryville Chief of Police Tony Crisp and Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond plan to hold a press conference on November 08 at 9:00 a.m. to share more about the case.