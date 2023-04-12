KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Police Department is searching for a man accused of sex crimes, including incest.

The police department posted on social media Wednesday asking for help locating Roman Ricardo.

According to Alcoa Police, Ricardo is wanted for two counts of aggravated rape of a child and once count of incest.

Roman Ricardo. (Alcoa Police Department) Roman Ricardo. (Alcoa Police Department)

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group says Ricardo is 29 years old, 6’4″, and 280 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. According to Crime Stoppers, Ricardo is known to hang out in the Newport area and he was last living in Alcoa.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Alcoa Police Department at (865) 981-4111 and ask to speak to the Detective Unit.