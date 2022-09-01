ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A female student at Alcoa school has been cited following a prank phone call threat was made on Tuesday, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Alcoa Intermediate and Middle schools went into a soft lockdown after a threatening phone call was received, police say. An Alcoa Police SRO was already on the scene, and Patrol Officers and Detectives arrive shortly after.

The phone call was made to the front office and threatened three staff members, according to a statement from Assistant Principal Chelsi Long. After investigation, it was found that the caller was not at the school.

“Alcoa Middle School had to go into a lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. Unfortunately, we had a prank phone call made to the front office threatening bodily harm to three staff members, so we put the school on lockdown to ensure the safety of all involved,” Assistant Principal Chelsi Long said on Tuesday. “We will continue to keep your child and their safety at the utmost importance and will continue to work in conjunction with the Alcoa Police Department.”

Police did not find any threats on campus, and students were dismissed for the day. APD said that currently, the incident seems to be isolated and they did not find any future threats.