MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man has been arraigned on upgraded charges in connection with a shooting at a Louisville home, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Antonio Dowan Bennett-Tate, 23, is now facing charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He has previously been charged with aggravated assault.

On May 7, deputies responded to shots being fired at a residence on Mentor Road. One 31-year-old male victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Bennett-Tate was arrested on May 9 in connection to the incident and then released on a $50,000 bond on May 10.

However, he was taken back into custody at the Blount County Justice Center on May 15 after the sheriff’s office said investigators continued to investigate and follow the evidence in the shooting that culminated in his arrest on the new charges on May 15.

His bonds totaled $500,000 with a pending hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on May 22 at 1:30 p.m., the news release said.

Bennett-Tate is facing a prior charge of reckless endangerment stemming from the original incident that occurred on May 7.

The investigation is ongoing into this case.