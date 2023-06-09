MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a man after he cut off his ankle monitor and left his residence, according to a post made by the law enforcement agency.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, saying Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, of Maryville was on probation and cut of his ankle monitor earlier in the day.

Jennings was on probations for multiple felony burglaries and thefts, BCSO said.

Robert Wayne Jennings. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about Jennings’ whereabouts is asked to call Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620. The sheriff’s office added that people can also leave a message on their 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on BCSO’s website.

In February, Jennings was one of two people arrested on charges related to a string of six burglaries that happened between January 7 and February 12.