MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested and is facing charges of solicitation of a minor, and a U.S. Marshals task force is searching for his brother on separate charges according to a social media post from Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSO, deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Larry Edmond Potter, 52, of Maryville on Tuesday on three counts of solicitation of a minor.

A BCSO investigation into Potter began earlier this year after the sheriff’s office says they received a complaint that he sent text messages that were sexual in nature to a juvenile.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was found that culminated in the three charges and Potter’s arrest Tuesday evening, BCSO said. The sheriff’s office said he is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on $300,000 worth of bonds pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on June 14.

BCSO and the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force are also searching for information on the location of Potter’s Brother, Jeffrey Lynn Potter, 49, of Maryville. According to BCSO, Jeffrey Potter is wanted on warrants for violation of community supervision, felony evading arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Jeffery Potter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO 24-hour anonymous Crime Hotline at 865-273-5200 or through the sheriff’s office’s Text-a-Tip link on their website.